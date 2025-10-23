THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has received the MICHELIN Key, joining group of only twelve five-star resorts in the Maldives.

This accolade signifies a new level of prestige for the resort, exemplifying its commitment to exceptional service, wellness, and culinary excellence.

The MICHELIN Key enhances the resort's reputation for bespoke luxury, emphasising its meticulously curated guest experiences, particularly through its signature RESERVE Plan.

This all-inclusive offering features unlimited gourmet dining at various acclaimed restaurants, premium beverages, and personalised butler service.

Culinary highlights include waterfront dining at ORIGINꓱ and Levantine specialties at SANGU BEACH. The resort's architecture, with spacious overwater and beachfront villas, ensures privacy and comfort while blending with the natural beauty of the South Malé Atoll.

Additionally, the award-winning ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa and the exclusive CUVEÉ wine library further enhance the luxurious experience, providing transformative wellness journeys and sophisticated wine tastings. Together, these elements create a uniquely personalised and effortless luxury holiday.

"To receive a MICHELIN Key is to receive something far greater than an award; it is the most meaningful affirmation of our team's dedication and passion," shares Monica Coppetta, General Manager. "This recognition, from the world's most trusted and anonymous inspectors, tells us that our mission to craft deeply personal and unforgettable journeys for every guest is truly being felt. To stand among the very best in the Maldives is both an incredible honour and a powerful inspiration. It fuels our commitment to not just meet, but to continually redefine, the very pinnacle of luxury and service."

