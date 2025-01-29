UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome in the Year of the Snake with guests flying on January 29.

The Etihad Lounges at Zayed International Airport will serve an indulgent themed menu for all guests flying in premium cabins and eligible Etihad Guest members. As well as a live cooking station with chefs serving up traditional dishes, the lounges will also feature red-themed decorations inspired by the Lunar New Year.

Turky Al Hammadi, Director of Product and Guest Experience, Etihad Airways, said: “We welcome our guests to join us in celebrating the dawn of the Year of the Snake with a special inflight experience that honours the tradition of the season and fosters prosperity and togetherness.”

On January 29, Etihad flights to and from Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Shanghai will be serving a carefully curated menu to symbolise prosperity and good luck. Delicious treats include prosperity salad with salmon and dragon fruit, shrimp and chicken fried dumplings, black pepper beef with shimeji mushrooms and dessert of mandarin and dark chocolate cake with passion fruit and mango.

All guests on these flights will also be gifted a traditional red envelope with chocolate gold coins to celebrate the occasion and bring in the good fortune of the new lunar year.

Airbus A380 to connect Abu Dhabi and Singapore

As Singapore celebrates Lunar New Year, Etihad will commence flying its iconic Airbus A380 between Abu Dhabi and Singapore, adding more capacity to the popular route. The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on Saturday, February 1.

Singapore becomes the fourth major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience in addition to London, New York and Paris.

The A380 offers a special experience with Economy passengers enjoying comfortable seating arrangements, including 68 seats offering four inches more legroom and 337 Smart seats featuring Etihad’s innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows. All guests have access to Wi-Fi connectivity.

On the upper deck, 70 Business Studios are complemented by The Lobby lounge area. Each Business Studio is equipped with premium amenities designed with Armani/Casa ensuring a productive and luxurious travel experience.

First Apartments are luxurious with nine private spaces, designer tableware, leather chairs, and a large ottoman-bed. First-class guests also receive personal amenities and can enjoy an exclusive shower room.

The Residence

Unique to Etihad, and at the pinnacle of comfort is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and en suite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service.

Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

