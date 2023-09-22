UAE - Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) will present Spring and Summer 24 collections from October 9-15 at Dubai Design District (d3).

DFW, founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, and the Arab Fashion Council (AFC), will include a dynamic, citywide calendar of high-profile fashion shows, exclusive events, book signing, a trunk show in collaboration with Mall of the Emirates, capsule launches, brand activations and industry talks.

DFW will witness more than 25 designers, representing over 12 countries. An internationally renowned New York-based fashion house will be announced as the guest designer to inaugurate Dubai Fashion Week.

The schedule will see Dubai Fashion Week members showcase original collections, including homegrown designers Mrs. Keepa, Dima Ayad and Lama Jouni, as well as Victor Weinsanto.

The official Dubai Fashion Week, which was launched at an informal event this spring, has become the region’s definitive fashion fixture. It evolves from the legacy of Arab Fashion Week, with shows planned in line with the global fashion calendar.

This autumn, Dubai Fashion Week will again provide an international platform for emerging and established designers to grow their brands, securing Dubai’s position among the global fashion capitals of Paris, New York, London and Milan.

The upcoming edition will also have a strong sustainability focus, aligning with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) – TECOM Group, said: “The latest edition of Dubai Fashion Week will be a truly momentous occasion in the global fashion calendar and prove that extending platforms for creatives can bring unexpected and extraordinary talent to the fore. Dubai Fashion Week reflects d3’s commitment to empowering designers, fuelling the creative economy and driving greater creative investment in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Jacob Abrian, CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said: "Dubai Fashion Week exemplifies the formidable power of fashion, evolving into a global force that unites talents across borders. The Arab Fashion Council's steadfast mission has always been to catapult the region's fashion industry onto the global stage, laying the foundation for a thriving creative economy."

Names on the Dubai runway include d3-based designers Michael Cinco, Pipatchara and The Giving Movement, who will return to the global fashion event, alongside new names Viva Vox, Anaya, Yaspis and Rizman Ruzaini. Dubai Fashion Week will bring together talents from the GCC and Levant, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North and South America. The works of the late Russian couturier Valentin Yudashkin will be presented in the upcoming edition, marking the brand’s first appearance in Dubai.

Also featuring on Dubai Fashion Weeks events calendar will be IGDS World Department Store Summit, the world’s largest event for department store leaders and their business partners. The event, which will be the first event organised by IGDS in the Middle East, will be staged on 11-12 October 2023 in Dubai.

Dubai Fashion Week will also host The Designers Showroom, a multifunctional platform committed to cultivating a creative community and promoting talent.

DFW will support fresh talent by dedicating multiple slots on its calendar to young designers. It will feature the Graduate Fashion Foundation who will springboard new fashion talent during Graduate Fashion Week with runway shows highlighting innovative presentations by graduate students worldwide from over 30 universities.

Dubai Fashion Week’s strategic partners include Air France as the official aviation partner; Meta as the official media partner; Microsoft as the official tech partner; Nothing as the official mobile partner; Dyson as the official hair tech partner; Kiko Milano as the official makeup partner; Schwarzkopf Professional as the official haircare partner; Waldorf Astoria as the official hotel partner and Lavazza as the official coffee partner.

