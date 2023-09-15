Dubai’s home of live entertainment, Coca-Cola Arena, has a magnificent line-up of concerts and events, and promises to fill everyone’s calendars with entertainment and memorable experiences.

Catering to a diverse audience of music enthusiasts, stand-up comedy fans, and families seeking fun entertainment options, Coca-Cola Arena has it all, with many more shows to be announced in the coming months, said a statement.

The upcoming events include:

Family Show

Families can embark on an adventure with Peppa Pig from September 16-17, as she gets ready for a camping trip to the woods with her friends and Daddy Pig. The characters in Peppa Pig's Adventure will be brought to life through life-size puppets, taking the audience on an immersive journey that promises to be a memorable experience for the whole family.

‘Thriller’ fans can re-live the magic of the King of Pop, as the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, will enthrall the audience with his moonwalk and dance moves on December 17 in the ‘Michael – The Magic of Michael Jackson’ show.

Comedy Nights

Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting world renowned stand-up comedians like Emmy Award-winner Trevor Noah, who will bring his sharp wit, surreal humour, and deadpan delivery to amuse his global fanbase in Dubai on October 3. Kapil Sharma will also make an appearance on September 24 to tickle the funny bones with his timing and hilarious anecdotes.

Western Music

Fans can look forward to an array of chart-topping artists and bands taking the stage at Coca-Cola Arena. American Rock legends, KISS, are set to perform at the arena on October 13 as part of their monumental ‘End of the Road’ world tour, giving the KISS Army a chance to witness the band’s unforgettable farewell performance – while the Grammy-award winning artist, Sean Paul, will ignite the stage on October 21.

The electrifying performances will continue with British indie pop band, Bastille, confirmed for November 1. International music lovers can look forward to some exciting new concert announcements very soon.

Coca-Cola Arena will also begin the new year with a bang as one of the UK’s most popular comedians, Michael McIntyre, will be back on stage with his brand-new show, Macnificient on January 13, 2024.

South-East Asian Music

Pioneers of Sufi Rock, Junoon, will bring their ‘Azadi Tour’ to the arena on October 6. Fans can also look forward to a spell-binding performance by Queen of Bollywood pop, Neha Kakkar, on October 22.

In addition, renowned qawwal and music maestro, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, will return for his sixth concert at Coca-Cola Arena on December 29 to end the year on a successful note.

Arabic Music

Arabic music fans will also get the opportunity to watch their favourite musicians live in the upcoming months. Distinguished singers, Eida Al Menhali, Fouad Abdelwahed, and Aseel Hameem, will perform live on September 22 to commemorate Saudi National Day.

“Our promoters and teams have worked closely with DET (The Department of Economy and Tourism) all summer to ensure that we continue to deliver world-class entertainment to our visitors in the upcoming months. This year is also special, as the UAE will be hosting visitors from across the globe for the upcoming COP28 conference,” said Mark Jan Kar, General Manager, Coca-Cola Arena.

“We have more exciting events still to come this year, with new announcements every week. Each event has been carefully curated to cater to the diverse tastes of the Dubai audience and reflects our commitment to providing memorable experiences year-round,” he added.

Coca-Cola Arena is also offering exclusive Hospitality Suites. These dedicated spaces offer intimate viewing experiences for guests, and are available for annual agreements, serving as the ideal option for clients seeking a customised and branded networking space. Some of the benefits include seasonal menus, an assigned account manager and attendant, guaranteed tickets for all public events, balcony seating, a private entrance, and parking spaces.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).