UAE developer Arada has opened the third and final phase of Aljada Skate Park, said to be the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East.

Located in the Madar family entertainment district of the Aljada megacommunity in Sharjah, the skate park was opened by Australia’s Keegan Palmer, the skateboarding Olympian gold medallist, who designed its third phase.

Spread over a 90,000-sq-ft area, Aljada Skate Park contains a beginner section, an intermediate section and a pro-level street and park section, which will enable the facility to host global standard competitions, stated the developer.

The pro-level phase of Aljada Skate Park contains design elements inspired by famous skate parks from around the world, from Bondi Beach to Salt Lake City, where Keegan has competed, including a large vert wall that can also be found at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, where he won the gold medal in 2021, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Keegan said: "This is not only the largest but also the most challenging and creative skate park anywhere in the region."

"Aljada Skate Park is now a focal point for the growing skate community here in the UAE, and I’m very excited about the future plans that we have for this amazing facility," stated the skateboarding champ, who is also Aljada Skate Park Ambassador.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, Sabatino Aracu, President of World Skate, the global governing body for skateboarding and other senior officials.

Alkhoshaibi said: "Our strategy has always been to deliver world-class facilities to inspire residents and visitors to our communities, and Aljada Skate Park is no exception."

"We’re delighted to support this rapidly growing sport here in the UAE and will shortly be sharing our plans to put Sharjah on the map as a global destination for professional skateboarding," he added.

Over the course of last weekend, skaters from across the UAE and beyond got to hear Keegan talk about his Olympic and Aljada journeys, as well as the chance to learn tips and tricks at special skate clinics.

In addition, another of the world’s top skaters, Pedro Barros, who won silver at Tokyo 2020, also impressed the crowd with his skills.

