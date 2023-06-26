ABU DHABI - Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced a calendar of experiences this Eid Al Adha.

From 28th to 30th June, residents and visitors will find plenty of options to celebrate across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. With Eid festivities kickstarting the season, “One Summer Isn’t Enough” at various indoor theme parks, inspiring cultural sites and other unique attractions, which can be unlocked with the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass.

Waterfront fireworks

Waterfront fireworks will be displayed in Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay Waterfront and Al Hudayriyat Island on 28th June from 9:00 pm to 9:10 pm.

An arena concert

Rabeh Sager will perform some of his songs on 30th June at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Family-friendly dining

Big Eid Lunch at Sidekicks – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, from 28th June to 2nd July 2023, 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

What’s happening in Al Ain?

Discover a lush garden city with Abu Dhabi's oldest permanently inhabited settlements and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Ain. Filled with expansive greenery and lush and ancient oases, stroll along shaded pathways and visit historical forts, archaeological parks, charming camel markets and vibrant souks with authentic Emirati culture and crafts.

Live music

The iconic singer Assala Nasri will perform in Al Ain Convention Centre on 29th June.

Stadium fireworks

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium will feature a firework display on 28th June from 9:00 pm to 9:10 pm.

What to expect in the Al Dhafra region?

Located in the western region of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafrah gives visitors a taste of the traditional desert-meets-the-sea lifestyle with its dramatic sand dunes, stunning shorelines and fascinating history that still resonates through a wide range of ancient forts, ruins and nature.

A trio of fireworks displays

Dazzling fireworks will light up the skies of Madinat Zayed Public Park, Al Mugheirah Beach and Ghiyathi on 28th June from 9:00 pm to 9:05 pm.