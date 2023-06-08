The grand star-studded Lulu wedding is still the talk of the town. On Sunday, Dr Fahima, daughter of Ashraf Ali MA and niece of renowned entrepreneur MA Yusuff Ali, tied the knot with Mubeen Musthafa in an extravagant ceremony. With opulent décor, days of festivities, elaborate dance routines, a private concert, and a plethora of stars, the wedding has captured everyone’s imagination.

However, this is not the first time that the UAE has witnessed a star-studded wedding. From guest lists packed with A-listers to exclusive performances and jaw-dropping stunts, over-the-top celebrations is the norm in the country.

Here's a list of five weddings that grabbed eyeballs in recent years:

1. Mona Kattan

When the bride is a celebrity, the guest list is also likely to be star-studded. When beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan married Emirati Hassan Elamin, the wedding was nothing short of a fairytale.

The duo got married in a private villa on Palm Jumeirah. From elaborate feasts to custom-made gowns, the ceremony was beautiful. Those in attendance included Dubai-based singer and songwriter Hamdan Al-Abri, famous as ABRI, award-winning pianist Aleksandra Krstic and vocalist Bruno Fave.

2. Adel Sajan

Adel Sajan, the heir of Dubai-based real estate company Danube, got married to his high school sweetheart Sana Khan in a lavish wedding ceremony aboard a cruise.

The event — which included a performance by India rapper Badshah — also had Bollywood stars Gauhar Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, Dia Mirza, the Meet Brothers and composing duo Vishal and Shekhar. Rumoured to have cost $30 million, the 2017 ceremony lasted several days.

3. Rania Fawaz

Popular Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz tied the knot with longtime partner Sammer Sommers in a lavish ceremony that featured the who’s who of the Arab world. Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, Instagram and YouTube star Hala Abdallah, UAE singer Layla Kardan, designer Dina Zaki, and fashion model Rene Borisova were part of the more than 300 guests who attended the winter-themed wedding in 2019.

4. Mohit Marwah

Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah tied the knot with his girlfriend and celebrity stylist Antara Motiwala in a ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah’s luxurious Waldorf Astoria. The wedding guest list included his first cousins and popular Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Other attendees included filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Karishma Kapoor and Athiya shetty and singer Guru Randhawa.

5. Ahmed Hashem Khoory and Mariam Othman

This high-profile Emirati wedding at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah had a guest list that included the cream of UAE high society. However, the ceremony became a thing of lore when Bollywood’s King Khan SRK appeared for a 30-minute routine — for a whopping sum of approximately Dh4 million.

