RIYADH — More than 10 million people visited the Riyadh Season 2023 within 50 days of its launch in October and the numbers are increasing on a daily basis.

The Riyadh 2023 Season, which was launched on October 28 with an epic boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, witnessed a large turnout of of visitors from all age groups and nationalities in all its entertainment venues.

The Riyadh Season is expected to witness exceptional attendance in coming days, given the diverse activities in various entertainment fields.

Distinguished events are lined up during the current season. They include the activities of the “Ana Arabia – I Am Arab” Festival, which is considered one of the most prominent Arab festivals in bringing together fashion, decoration and jewelry designers, while the activities of the Food Truck Festival will begin on Thursday with the participation of the best 100 mobile food stores.

Boxing fights will continue as part of the activities of the 2023 Season. On December 23, at Kingdom Arena the 'Day of Reckoning' will feature renowned boxing world champions and contenders.

While the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup competitions for men and women will be held during December 26-27, on December 29 the Turkish Super Final match between the teams of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will be held at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the capital, Riyadh.

Riyadh Season, which is held under the title "Big Time!", allows its visitors to experience a number of concerts, exhibitions, festivals and other unique entertainment events in which an elite group of celebrities and prominent brands participate.

