KUWAIT-- Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said that a limited fire that broke out at the old Ahmadi Hospital, left no casualties among the patients or medical staff thanks to prompt response from firefighters.

The emergency plan has been timely activated in collaboration with the competent agencies and all patients and staffers have been evacuated from the old hospital which currently serves patients of the pediatric department of Al-Adan Hospital, Al-Sanad said in a press release on Thursday evening. He emphasized the swift and intensive efforts of the response teams, which ensured no injuries among patients, medical personnel, or ambulance staff.

Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and senior officials of the Ministry were at the scene of the incident, supporting the direct supervision of the procedures and ensuring the necessary care, he noted. Al-Sanad detailed the specific actions taken to ensure patient safety, such as evacuating the affected area and providing alternative care facilities.

He emphasized that the competent authorities opened probe into the causes of the fire. Preliminary information suggests that smoke was detected in one of the hospital's x-ray rooms. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the teams that responded swiftly to this incident, aiming to show appreciation for their efforts.

Dr. Al-Sanad stressed the Ministry's commitment to the highest safety standards and fruitful coordination with all concerned parties. (end) mrf.tab.ara

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).