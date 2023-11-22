AMMAN — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) have signed a joint agreement in the field of voluntary and humanitarian programs (empowering and training sector).



The agreement was signed in Amman by the Assistant General Supervisor of KSrelief for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and WAFF’s General Secretary Khalil Al Salem. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jordan Naif Al-Sudairy attended the event.



The signed agreement aims to transfer and share the experiences, knowledge in addition to providing humanitarian and volunteer training programs.



It will also enhance the cooperation and partnership in the activities and fields that each party organize, which include forums, workshops, exhibitions and other.



It will also strengthen the participation with KSrelief in conducting its volunteer programs in a way that serves the objectives of social responsibility at the level of the state parties.



It is noteworthy that the agreement comes as an extension for the humanitarian program conducted by KSrelief, and the wide geographical scope that covers its work and volunteer projects in 94 countries around the world.



More than 1 million people have benefited from the programs, as KSrelief conducted more than 2,625 projects around the world ranging between medical and general specializations.



The Center is also keen on economic and skills empowerment programs, which is one of the main objectives of the agreement that was recently signed with the three parties.



The agreement aims to provide various skills that the KSrelief will provide in cooperation with the SAFF and the WAFF through athletes, coaches and sports academies affiliated with both federations.



This cooperation aims to achieve self-reliance and earn a livelihood through many opportunities, such as training football coaches, discovering young talents, and preparing them for work opportunities in various sports fields.



As soon as this joint agreement is signed, the volunteer humanitarian project will be implemented in the Zaatari camp to train 50 Syrian refugee coaches to earn a level C football coaching certificate.



The first sports league will also be implemented with the participation of 300 children, trained by graduate coaches, who will receive their first income as a result of training in this sports competition.



It was agreed that the sports competition would be held at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Stadium, located at the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in the Zaatari camp.

