ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during Prophet Muhammad's Birthday holiday, which will be on 29th September.

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday. Customers may continue to apply for ITC's services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, TAMM platform, the Darb and Darbi smart apps.

Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and TransAD 600535353, which are available 24/7.

Surface parkings will be free during the holiday from Friday until 7:59 am Saturday. Additionally, parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free during the official holiday.

In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential spaces from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The ITC declared that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday. The toll gate charges will resume on Saturday during the regular peak hours (from 07:00 am to 09:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm).

As for the operating hours of public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate based on the usual unified schedule throughout weekends and official holidays.

To view the timings of public bus services, please visit ITC's website, www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850, or via Darbi smart app.