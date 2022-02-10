US technology major Apple will open a new store at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, taking the number of outlets in the UAE to four.

The iPhone maker is currently operating stores at the Mall of the Emirates, the Dubai Mall and the Yas Mall.

“A new Apple Store will open its doors in a location that sits at the heart of Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island. Apple Al Maryah Island will have a front-row view of the waterfront promenade and will be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products, and receive the best support from the new retail team,” Apple said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

On Thursday, Apple unveiled a special barricade surrounding the storefront.

“With a concept of ‘creativity shines within’, the uniquely designed barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture. The pearl and the environment it is born out of is a great metaphor for the growth of the city, and its investment in its creative community that is driving full speed towards the future,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

However, it didn’t disclose the opening date and the size of the new outlet.

Apple earlier this month announced doubling the size of its Yas Mall outlet. “With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

In January, Apple's two stores in Dubai were closed temporarily for the safety of its customers and its employees to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our stores in Dubai are temporarily closed till January 13. We take this step out of an abundance of caution for everyone's health and wellbeing, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple had said in a statement.

