Doha, Qatar - Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been ranked the number one researcher in medicine in Qatar by Research.com, an independent research portal that compiles a global list of high-achieving scientists each year.

In addition to being ranked number one in Qatar, the Research.com list also ranked Dr. Malik among the top 10,000 researchers in medicine in the world. The ranking is determined by analyzing the number of influential pieces of research authored by the scientist, combined with awards, fellowships and academic recognition they have received from leading research institutions and government agencies.

Dr. Malik, Professor of medicine and assistant dean for clinical investigations at WCM-Q has published more than 450 papers. He has been in WCM-Q for nine years, during which time he published 310 papers on diabetes complications and neurodegenerative diseases. He has pioneered use of the Corneal Confocal Microscope (CCM), a rapid, non-invasive ophthalmic imaging technique to diagnose and predict progression of multiple neurodegenerative diseases including patients with diabetic neuropathy, hereditary neuropathy, long-COVID, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, schizophrenia and autism, among others.

Dr. Malik, who is also a practicing consultant physician in endocrinology and diabetes at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), said: “My passion and drive to undertake research in this area started when I was a young doctor in Manchester in 1993. We saw the need for a rapid and objective way to help diagnose debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. In CCM we have truly harnessed the saying that ‘the eye is the window to the soul’ and beyond. I am grateful for all the support I have received from the leadership at WCM-Q, funding from Qatar Foundation and Qatar National Research Fund, and of course the multiple collaborations with fellow scientists and clinicians in institutes across Doha, including HMC, Sidra Medicine, Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Most importantly, I am indebted to the hard work of my team and the many people and patients who have given their precious time to be involved in our research. It is extremely gratifying for myself and Qatar to be recognized by Research.com.”

