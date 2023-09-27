Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar University researc...
SCIENCE

Qatar University researchers develop innovative nanomaterial from date palm waste

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

This trailblazing approach, which began its journey in January 2022, uses water as a solvent, achieving a virtually chemical-free synthesis of GQDs

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 27, 2023
INNOVATIONQATARSCIENCE
PHOTO
A Qatar University (QU) research team led by Prof Syed Javaid Zaidi, Unesco Chair in Desalination and Water Technology, have pioneered a sustainable method for the preparation of innovative nanomaterial, graphene quantum dots (GQDs) from date palm leaf waste.
This trailblazing approach, which began its journey in January 2022, uses water as a solvent, achieving a virtually chemical-free synthesis of GQDs and spotlighting a notable advancement in eco-friendly scientific methods, a statement said Tuesday.
GQDs have transformative potential for TV, laptop, and mobile screens. Due to their ability to absorb and emit a wide spectrum of light, screens can display richer colours. Their high quantum yield can lead to brighter displays while using less power, extending battery life in portable devices.
The inherent flexibility of GQDs can enable the creation of bendable screens, and their stability promises longer-lasting displays. All these properties combined can result in slim, efficient, and vibrant displays, although their commercial application is still under research. Currently, the team is harnessing the synthesized material as a nanomaterial to enhance the performance of desalination membranes, specifically improving their wettability and anti-fouling characteristics.
Prof Zaidi expressed profound enthusiasm about this achievement, saying: “Beyond the evident scientific strides, this innovation is a testament to how local resources can be transformed into cutting-edge solutions. It encapsulates the spirit of sustainable advancement, intertwined with national heritage. This synthesis not only underscores our commitment to environmentally centered research but undeniably boosts our national pride.”
The significance of this discovery gains even more weight when one considers the context of the Gulf countries, including Qatar, where date palm is the main fruit tree produced in the nation. Date palm is a major agricultural product in the semi-arid and arid areas of the world, particularly in Qatar and in the other GCC countries.
The region is dotted with vast stretches of date palm trees, an intrinsic part of the cultural and natural landscape. The date production internationally has increased from 7.1 to 9.45mn metric tonnes from 2010 to 2020 and there are over 62mn date palms in the Middle East and North Africa. Qatar is the 16th largest date-producing nation in the world and as of 2010, there were 581,336 date palm trees covering 2,469 hectares, producing 21,491 metric tonnes of dates.
These trees generate high quantities of agricultural waste in the form of dry leaves, seeds. It is estimated that 2mn tonnes of dry palm fronds are generated annually during the date harvest, however, the immense waste generated from these trees, predominantly in the form of discarded leaves and branches, pose environmental challenges.
This waste is now being ingeniously repurposed into a product of paramount scientific and commercial importance. The findings of which have been published in the world-renowned journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Omega, entitled “Sustainable preparation of graphene quantum dots from date palm tree leaves,” underscoring the global significance and the rigorous quality of the research undertaken.
Commenting on this innovation, Prof. Mariam al-Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU, said by transforming a local challenge into an opportunity of global relevance, QU displays not only a stride in technological innovation but also a manifestation of national pride rooted in sustainable and culturally resonant practices.
This pioneering innovation is the testament of QU’s Center for Advanced Materials (CAM) high-level research conducted at the Water Technology Unit and its contribution to the community and the country, said Dr. Mohammed Irshidat, director of CAM.
This unique innovation, by turning palm waste into a valuable resource, not only addresses local challenges but also contributes to global sustainability objectives of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, exemplifying Qatar's commitment to a sustainable and resilient future, the statement added.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SECURITY

Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
DIPLOMACY

Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion

Staff Writer, Qatar Tribune
Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion
Finance minister of Qatar, UK Chancellor of Exchequer hold discussion
CLIMATE CHANGE

Qatar affirms interest in climate change

Staff Writer, Qatar Tribune
Qatar affirms interest in climate change
Qatar affirms interest in climate change
TRANSPORT

ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday

Esraa Esmail and Rola AlGhoul, WAM (Emirates News Agency)
ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday
ITC announces services schedule during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday
AIRLINES

Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX
Flydubai receives Four-Star Major Airline rating by APEX
TRADE

Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln
Bahrain imports rise 3% to $1.4bln
CONSTRUCTION

Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth
Qatar realigns construction sector; sees 9.5% growth
ENERGY

Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up

Staff Writer, TradeArabia
Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up
Motive Offshore enhances Mena offerings with new tie-up
MOST READ
1.

Luxury property boom draws Chinese all-cash buyers to Dubai

2.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi feature on global travel list for best winter sun destinations

3.

UAE willing to fund and advance Africa’s energy transformation: Minister

4.

Saudi Arabia looks to increase cooperation with Singapore to boost economy

5.

Soudah Peaks: Saudi Arabia's PIF-owned developer unveils masterplan for luxury destination

RELATED ARTICLES
1

WCM-Q clinician scientist ranked No 1 medical researcher in Qatar

Staff Writer, The Peninsula
2

UAE: Researchers discover new approach to harvesting aerial humidity

Amjad Saleh & Khoder Nashar, WAM (Emirates News Agency)
3

Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope

Wendell Roelf, Reuters News
4

Workshop highlights Artificial Intelligence infrastructure in Oman

Staff Writer, Times of Oman

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties
VIDEO: Rich Chinese buyers are striking all-cash deals in Dubai's luxury properties

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SECURITY

Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
Eye in the sky: UAE communities could be patrolled by drones as climate heats up
MANUFACTURING

MENA’s biggest valve manufacturer to be built in Abu Dhabi

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
ECONOMY

Nigeria's Senate confirms Cardoso as central bank governor

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
INVESTMENT

UAE wealth fund ADIA plans to invest another $600mln in Reliance retail venture – report

Staff Writer, ZAWYA
LATEST NEWS
1

What caused the Hollywood writers' strike and is it over?

Yuvraj Malik and Zaheer Kachwala, Reuters News
2

Italy's bad-loan plan would be negative for credit rating -Moody's

Valentina Za, Reuters News
3

Spain's conservative leader Feijoo fails in first bid to become prime minister

Inti Landauro, Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo, Reuters News
4

Germany to introduce extended border controls with Poland, Czech Republic

Alexander Ratz, Reuters News
5

UK's Morrisons keeps guidance as quarterly sales rise

James Davey, Reuters News

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds