Egypt - Two positive cases of the “EG-5.2 Omicron” strain of Covid-19, were confirmed in Egypt, after conducting the required analysis. The clinical symptoms that appeared on them are mild and they are recovering, Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Preventive Medicine sector at the Ministry of Health and Population implements an accurate system for monitoring acute respiratory diseases nationwide, with the aim of early detection of disease causes and identification of any changes in infection factors.

This is done through several programs, including routine surveillance, and it is applied in 450 hospitals nationwide, where cases of influenza-like diseases, acute respiratory diseases, and pneumonia are reported periodically and regularly, and throat and nose swabs are taken from cases that meet the definition of the case, and an examination for influenza and COVID-19 is performed.

Moreover, the ministry applies programs to monitor selected sites in several hospitals geographically distributed nationwide, including monitoring influenza-like diseases in outpatient clinics.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the symptoms of infection with the EG-5.2 mutation are simple symptoms, and there are no medical recommendations to take any additional measures.

Medical recommendations are still booster dose vaccination, especially for groups most affected by the disease, such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and diseases that affect the body’s immune system response.

Furthermore, the ministry recommended continuous cleansing of hands and surfaces, the use of masks in crowded or poorly ventilated places, and for those with respiratory symptoms, avoiding mixing with uninfected people, and good nutrition, noting that the global and local epidemiological situation is periodically monitored.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).