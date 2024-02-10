Saudi Health is continuing its free delivery of medication to beneficiaries for the fourth consecutive year. Its free mail delivery service has distributed over 2 million medication packages since its launch in 2020.

The programme delivers medications to patients receiving home healthcare, those with chronic diseases, the elderly, people with disabilities, those with low immunity, cancer patients, patients at psychiatric clinics, and patients who live far from their treatment centres.

The service aims to improve the patient's experience and ensure the continuous availability of medication, wherever they are. It includes regular and non-refrigerated medications (stored at temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius) and refrigerated medications (stored at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius). However, it excludes high-risk medications.

Saudi Health said its expanding free mail delivery service facilitates access to healthcare and improves quality, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).