

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 734 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 790,957 and the virus-related fatalities to 9198.



According to the ministry, a total of 923 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 772,001.



Among the active cases 144 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66,700,629 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).