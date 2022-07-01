RIYADH — Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant drop in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with 698 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 700 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of virus-related fatalities to 9,208.



As of Thursday, confirmed infections in the Kingdom stood at 795,186 cases.



According to the ministry, a total of 1,003 people infected by the deadly virus recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 776,951.



Among the active cases, 143 are in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).