RIYADH — Saudi Arabia continued the down trend in new COVID-19 infections on Friday, with 625 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 600 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, one person has died due to complications caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of virus-related fatalities to 9,209. As of Friday, confirmed infections in the Kingdom stood at 795,811 cases.



According to the ministry, a total of 971 people infected by the deadly virus recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 777,925. Among the active cases, 148 are in critical condition

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).