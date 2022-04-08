Over 70 dengue fever cases were recorded across the Sultanate of Oman, according to the Minister of Health on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, urged intensification of efforts and cooperation to get rid of the mosquitoes by taking the necessary actions like in 2019.

The minister was speaking at a meeting to review the vector situation in the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting was attended by MoH’s Under-Secretaries, along with representatives of various government-concerned authorities to address the epidemiological situation of dengue fever and malaria in Oman.

The minister said that currently there are over 76 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in the Governorate of Muscat, Al Batinah North and Al Batinah South.

The meeting touched on the insect investigation findings on the national level. The geographic spread of Aedes Aegypti and distribution of cases in Muscat Governorate were also reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting further underlined the roles of various government authorities for scaling up nation-wide vector control efforts and highlighted the challenges faced by the Aedes Aegypti Mosquitoes Elimination Campaign and the suggested recommendations in this regard.

Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes and caused by any of four related dengue viruses. This disease used to be called “break-bone fever” because it sometimes causes severe joint and muscle pain that feels like bones are breaking.

People get the dengue virus from the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. It is not contagious from person to person.

