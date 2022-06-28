RIYADH - Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surged past the 1,000 mark once again on Monday, with 1,076 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 792,860 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,202.



According to the ministry, a total of 983 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 773,959.



Among the active cases 148 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66,700,629 million.

