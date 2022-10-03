RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 100-mark on Sunday, with 89 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 60 and 200 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 more persons died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 816,664 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,355.



According to the ministry, a total of 96 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 803,787. Among the active cases 39 of them were in critical condition.

