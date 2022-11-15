RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 200-mark on Monday, with 127 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



COVID cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating around the 60-mark and 300 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 more people died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 824,640 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,435.



According to the ministry, a total of 196 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 811,663.



Among the active cases 81 of them were in critical condition.

