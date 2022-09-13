RIYADH — Saudi Arabia sees slight rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 132 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,317.



According to the ministry, a total of 104 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 801,741.



Among the active cases 45 of them were in critical condition.

