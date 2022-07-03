RIYADH - New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia drops well below the 500-mark on Saturday for the first time in many weeks, with 457 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 700 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 796,268 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,211.



According to the ministry, a total of 754 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 778,676.



Among the active cases, 145 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).