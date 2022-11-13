RIYADH - New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 100-mark on Saturday, with 61 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 60 and 300 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 824,438 and the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,432.

According to the ministry, a total of 130 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 811,317.

Among the active cases 88 of them were in critical condition.

