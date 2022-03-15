A new cancer centre specialising in men’s health diagnostics and offering the most cutting-edge treatment including immunotherapy and robotic surgeries has been set up in Bahrain.

The first-of-its-kind Gulf Uro-Oncology Foundation (GUOF) at the Royal Bahrain Hospital (RBH) offers urology and uro-oncology services as well as surgical care for patients.

The centre is led by internationally renowned Austrian urologist Professor Dr Bob Djavan, who will provide specialised care to patients alongside colleagues from Bahrain and a select group of experts from Europe and the US.

In an interview with the GDN, Prof Dr Djavan emphasised Bahrain’s advantages over the rest of the GCC in terms of flexibility and openness to such ventures.

“Bahrain provides an opportunity in comparison with other GCC countries, where administrative hurdles are more complicated,” the 53-year-old veteran who chairs the Vienna Urology Foundation said.

“So we formed the GUOF – a collaboration between us in Europe (Milan, Germany and France) and the US, as well as local colleagues – because greatness comes from working together.”

GUOF, which aims to set up facilities across the GCC, currently has another office in Kims Health, Dubai.

“The clinic provides an alternative to people who would otherwise have to fly to Europe, which is more expensive and time-consuming. There is also the language barrier, whereas this centre provides closeness to family,” said Prof Dr Djavan, who also chairs the urology department at Vienna’s Rudolfinerhaus hospital.

“So we’re bringing Europe – robots and a slew of new technologies – to Bahrain.

When it comes to men’s cancer in the region, culture is the villain, says top Uurologist Dr Djavan

“We’ll start with small operations – we’re seeing patients – I’ll be there every eight weeks.”

According to Dr Djavan, when it comes to men’s cancer in the region, culture is the villain.

He said that 10 to 15 per cent of urology cancers were genetic and the rest acquired, with lifestyle and nutrition playing a big role.

“We are doing genetic testing in GUOF – for example, this will tell if a 25-year-old could become a prostate cancer patient – this will help in early screening, detection and treatment.

“I believe the numbers here are much higher as many cases are not being diagnosed.

“Advanced cancer cases in Europe have plummeted from 70pc to 8pc in the last 40 years as a result of media campaigns, early detection and markers, strategies and good imaging.”

The medic called for a radical shift in attitudes in the Arab world as people were still reluctant to go for urological checks owing to privacy concerns.

“People in this region would rather have lung cancer than prostate cancer, we need to tell them that it’s changing and Saudi Arabia is a classic example. The number of prostate cancer patients in Saudi is rising as more people are coming forward for tests.

“It applies to all cancers – prostate, kidney, bladder and testicular – and each country (in the region) has its own unique epidemiology and cause for cancer development.”

He also indicated that early screening and diagnosis will help countries bring down healthcare expenses.

GUOF – first in the Gulf to offer specialised Uro-Oncology services to patients

“Treating a patient early is 15 to 20 times cheaper than treatments at an advanced stage.

“In the last two months of his life, a patient is most expensive – for the health authorities and for the healthcare system.”

GUOF will provide gene diagnostics, which will use a person’s genes to identify high-risk patients.

Dr Djavan also discussed the future prospects of immunotherapy research in Bahrain in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

RBH president Ahmed Jawahery praised Bahrain for carving out a distinct niche in the region, particularly in the healthcare sector, and said that GUOF would be a valuable addition.

“We have set up the first-of-its-kind GUOF at RBH – and with Prof Dr Djavan leading it, we are confident this will lead to a new era in urology and cancer care and turn Bahrain into a hub for medical care in the GCC,” said Mr Jawahery.

Group CEO Dr Sheriff Sahadulla said GUOF will bring ‘the highest level of medical expertise in Urology and Uro-Oncology’ to Bahrain.

