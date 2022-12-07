KUWAIT CITY: The number of new files at Kuwait Center for Mental Health has increased due to the increasing public awareness on mental health conditions, including the effects of Corona pandemic and growing population in the country, reports Al-Rai daily quoting sources from the health sector.

Sources affirmed the Health Ministry is keen on expanding mental health clinics in primary health care centers – a total of 38 clinics, which contributed to raising public awareness on mental health.

Sources disclosed the current number of files at Kuwait Center for Mental Health exceeds 2,000 files; clarifying this number changes annually – increase or decrease; indicating that the new files are mostly for patients suffering from chronic mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression.