NEW DELHI, 24th June, 2022 (WAM) -- India has reported a significant spike in the cases of coronavirus infection as it reported 17,336 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on Thursday, ANI quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Friday.

The country also witnessed as many as 13,029 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours, thus taking the toll of total recoveries to 42,749,056.