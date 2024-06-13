Bahrain’s Ministry of Social Development has conducted health checks for the elderly aimed at improving their health and quality of life, in collaboration with American Mission Hospital and Silwan Psychiatric Hospital.

This programme was held prior to the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival and was aimed at the age group of 60 years and above.

The campaign will run in all the four governorates of Bahrain and is the beginning of a series of programmes and events for day care institutions under the Ministry.

American Mission Hospital (AMH) is the first and the oldest medical facility not only in Bahrain but perhaps all across the Arabian Gulf.

The hospital offers general and specialist medical and dental services from five locations in Bahrain - Manama, Amwaj, Saar, Rifaa and A'Ali (KHAMH).

