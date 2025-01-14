Bahrain - The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), represented by the Royal Medical Services (RMS), and the Supreme Council for Health (SCH) signed an agreement to implement the “RMS-Hope” Health Information System Project.

The signing ceremony was attended by SCH chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed and senior BDF officers.Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed said that the project aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of Bahrain’s public healthcare sector by adopting a unified, integrated system.

The SCH chairman noted that the new platform will replace the existing I-Seha system and cover clinical and administrative functions in hospitals and health centres.

Implementation will begin with primary healthcare centres and auxiliary services before extending to government hospitals, ensuring a seamless data transfer between systems, he added.

Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of the project as part of Bahrain’s commitment to advancing its healthcare system under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the continuous support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister.

The SCH chairman said that the new system will unify patient records across all health facilities, improving diagnostic accuracy and accelerating treatment delivery while safeguarding data privacy and security, Lt Gen Al Nuaimi highlighted the project as a milestone in integrating healthcare services between government and military institutions.

He commended the initiative for being largely developed by Bahraini talent, reflecting the kingdom’s commitment to sustainable national development.

The Health Minister expressed pride in the project’s alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which seeks to establish an advanced and sustainable healthcare sector.

The system will ensure each citizen and resident has a unified electronic medical record, facilitating seamless communication among healthcare providers and enhancing patient experience, she added.

RMS Commander Brigadier General Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa said the RMS-Hope project will significantly improve healthcare quality and management. He said that it aligns with the strategic goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 to create a sustainable health system.

