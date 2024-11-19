RIYADH — The prevalence of obesity among Saudis aged 15 and above reached 23.1percent, while the percentage of those who are overweight reached 45.1 percent.



These findings included in the Health Determinants Statistics Publication for 2024, released on Monday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



The results revealed that the prevalence of obesity among children aged between two and 14 was 14.6 percent while 33.3 percent of children in the same age group were deemed overweight.



The publication also indicated that only 10.2 percent of the adults (15 years and older) consumed the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables (five servings or more). A significant majority of adults, 84.8 percent, consumed between one and four servings daily, and five percent reported no daily intake.



The publication is based on self-reported data, the results of the National Health Survey and Woman and Child Health Survey for 2024, and population estimates from the GASTAT for 2024. It provides a comprehensive overview of the community's health status at a specific moment, and underscores the government's dedication to monitoring and evaluating public health and health metrics among diverse demographic segments.

