As the UAE lit up with dazzling fireworks to welcome the New Year, something special was happening in the maternity wards — there were the first cries of newborn babies, making the start of 2024 extra special for parents who got a double delight.

Sharp at 12am, Egyptian couple Asmaa Issam Moustafa and Ibrahim Metawe, welcomed their second baby, weighing 3.23 kg at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Holding the baby in her arms, Asma said, “The Almighty has blessed us with a perfect gift today. This will always be an unforgettable New Year’s Day for us.”

At 12.01am, Emirati-Syrian couple, Mohammed Khamis Alswaidi and Shereen Mohammed welcomed their baby boy Zayed, at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Baby Zayed, born weighing 3.3 kg, has doubled the joy for the family on New Year’s Day.

The father of the newborn said: “We can’t believe our boy is one of the first babies born in the UAE this year. It is a wonderful way to start the New Year. I thank the Almighty for this special gift."

The first day of 2024 marked the beginning of a new chapter and the beginning of precious lives for many parents.

Pakistani expat Farwa Murtaza and her husband Gulam Murtuza welcomed their daughter at 12.03am in Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman.

“We feel blessed to welcome the arrival of our precious baby girl on the first day of the New Year. Her birth filled our hearts with joy that words can hardly explain, and we couldn't have imagined a better start to the New Year,” said Gulam Murtaza, husband of Farwa Murtuza.

A couple in Prime Hospital were giddy with joy as they welcomed their firstborn. A baby girl weighing 2.28kg, born to Indian parents Ramya Seetharam and Santosh Kulkarni, came into this world after the stroke of midnight at 12.08am, bringing added blessings into 2024 for the new parents.

The duo expressed their joy and delight to have their first baby on the festive occasion.

Nafeesah and Fayis welcomed their second baby at 12.10 am. The baby girl weighed 3.22 kilograms. "This New Year’s Eve has been truly special one for us, and we feel blessed as we get to meet our gorgeous daughter. She has surprised us already as she was due ten days later, and I am filled with gratitude for her safe arrival, the love and happiness she has brought into our lives,” said Fayis.

Dr Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, Centre of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital, said: “We doctors are privileged to witness such a special moment as two beautiful baby girls were born right at the stroke of midnight. Both mothers and their babies are doing well.”

At Burjeel Medical City, baby Faatiha Aayat Mishkat made her grand entrance at the stroke of midnight, weighing 2.7 kg. Her parents, Ayesha Akhtar and Shihab Eldin Abdul Khaleq, expressed their gratitude and shared their happiness.

At 12.31am, a Sudanese couple welcomed their baby boy, Ahmed Walid Ahmed, while, at 12.35 am, an Emirati couple greeted their baby boy. The babies born at Burjeel Medical City, were delivered by Dr Reham Mohamed Aboushady, specialist obstetrics and gynecology, and Dr Safeah Alhusheme, specialist of obstetrics, and gynecology, Burjeel Medical City.

At NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Nahda Dubai, a baby boy named Yousef was born to Egyptian parents Nourhan Khaled and Ibrahim, weighing 3.63 kg at 1.26am.

Jordanian parents Enas Rabhi Hassan and Mustafa Muhammad Hassanein welcomed their fifth child Maryam, a baby girl, at 1.50am in NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah. The baby was born weighing 3.86 kgs.

Dr. Mona Azmy who was in charge of delivering the child said: "I'm happy to be a part of Maryam's birth and see the joy on her parents' face. Children always bring a smile to our faces no matter the circumstances. The mother and child are safe."

Roveena Joseph joyfully welcomed her bundle of joy into the world through normal delivery at 3.29 am at Zulekha Hospital, marking a beautiful and memorable start to the new year.

At 3.42am, Rasha Ahmad welcomed a baby boy at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai weighing 2.47kg.

Vishnu Priya and Rajesh Mangampally embraced the profound moment as their daughter entered the world at 3.47am.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).