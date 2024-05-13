GAZA - The Emirati Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip remains steadfast in delivering vital medical services to the residents despite the current significant challenges.

Dr. Sultan Al Kaabi, Hospital Director, highlighted Gaza's critical medical situation, which is facing a severe shortage of supplies and equipment as several hospitals are out of service.

Despite these obstacles, Dr. Kaabi affirmed that the field hospital has provided care to 20,686 patients and has performed more than 1,752 surgeries.

Established under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, the field hospital prioritises serving the most vulnerable, including children, women, and those with chronic diseases.

Furthermore, Dr. Kaabi emphasised the ongoing collaboration with officials of Gaza's medical sector to ensure continued support and provide essential medical care to those in need.