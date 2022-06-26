More people are opting to fly to other destinations during their break these days as pandemic restrictions around the world ease. However, doctors in the UAE are advising residents, who are travelling abroad during the Eid Al Adha holidays, to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols when abroad.

Of late, there has been a surge in the number of Covid-positive cases which clearly indicates that the existing strain is contagious though the infection is mild. It causes high-grade fever for the first 2-3 days with minimal involvement of the lungs. “But still this could be dangerous for people with comorbidities,” said Dr Fiaz Ahamed, MD, Infection Control Department, Thumbay University Hospital.

Doctors advise residents not to travel if they are unwell, have a fever or cough. “If you are planning to travel, prepare ahead. Take adequate face masks, sanitisers, and anti-bacterial wipes to last the entire journey. If you are elderly or have comorbidities, restrict your travel, and avoid going to crowded places,” said Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, specialist internal medicine, Aster Hospital, Qusais

Healthcare specialists have urged residents to take note of the Covid transmission rate of the place they are travelling to. “High Covid-19 transmission rates happen in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where people spend longer time together, in close proximity,” explained Dr Fiaz.

He also urged residents to avoid indoor settings like restaurants, clubs, offices and places of worship.

“We should enjoy the freedom in a safe manner and follow Covid-19 protocols,” said Dr Bhaskaran.

“If you develop any symptoms of Covid-19 get yourself tested immediately, self isolate and take medical help,” advised Dr Fiaz.

Safety tips to follow when travelling:

Always wear a mask

Sanitise or wash hands frequently with soap and water

Use alcohol-based sanitisers

Keep a safe distance between yourself and others

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick or has any Covid symptoms

Avoid crowds and indoor places that have poor ventilation

Do not eat or drink on public transportation so that you can keep your mask on the whole time

Dine in restaurants that have the option of dining outdoors

Use contactless payment methods

Meet people in outdoor gatherings

Always covers your mouth while sneezing with a tissue or the bend of your elbow

Hydrate yourself adequately

Take plenty of fluids and fruits such as watermelon, plums, berries and oranges

Eat lots of green leafy vegetables

Avoid taking foods that are too hot or too cold

Eat on time and avoid skipping meals amidst your travel schedules

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).