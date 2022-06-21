RIYADH - Single-day coronavirus cases surged past the 1,000-mark once again on Monday with 1232 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 786,069 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,189.



According to the ministry, a total of 1152 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 767,042.



Among the active cases 124 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66.682,259 million.

