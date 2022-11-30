DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said Emiratis have demonstrated exceptional patriotism in their efforts to protect the nation and honour its flag. Making a special mention of the nation’s armed forces, His Highness said they have shown remarkable fortitude and loyalty in safeguarding the nation.



Speaking on the occasion of Commemoration Day, observed on 30 November every year, His Highness said the UAE salutes its martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty of the nation. Their selfless acts have helped the country shield itself from threats to its development journey that is progressing rapidly under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the guidance of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and with the support of Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He made the statements in a speech marking the Commemoration Day, which was published in the 'Nation Shield' Magazine.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Commemoration Day gives the people of the nation an opportunity to pay tribute to our martyrs and draw inspiration from their heroic actions. The sacrifices of our martyrs will be etched in the history of the nation and inspire patriotism and loyalty among future generations, he added.



The Crown Prince conveyed his greetings to the martyrs’ mothers and families, whose extraordinary courage, strength and patience reflect their trust in their leadership’s ability to face all challenges. His Highness called on the nation’s youth to learn from the patriotism displayed by the martyrs and encouraged them to work to create a brighter future for the country and the region and raise the UAE’s stature on the global stage.