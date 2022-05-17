The Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) has developed a service to detect gluten in various food products using the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technology, Dubai Municipality announced Tuesday.

This would make DCL the first lab in the country to provide a quick detection service for gluten in various food products.

The new service aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the food product label (gluten-free), to ensure the quality of products and protect the consumer.

“DCL has always been working to keep pace with the latest developments in safety and quality standards, and the new service is part of the endeavour of Dubai Municipality to achieve its strategic focus, which includes achieving sustainable environmental and food resources and preserving the safety and health of community members,” said Dubai Municipality in a press release.

