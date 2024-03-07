The 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will take place from April 19 to May 12 in an epic celebration of the city’s vibrant dining scene.

Dubai’s melting pot of cuisines – drawn from the 200 plus nationalities that call the city home – will come to life across an array of activations, special menus, events, competitions and more, at the event.

From authentic Emirati and home-grown concepts to international fine dining, family hotspots and every bite in between, DFF will dish out experiences for every age, palate and budget.

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a leading global gastronomic hub – in line with its broader vision to double the size of its economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the world’s best cities to live, visit and work in – DFF serves as an important platform to showcase Dubai’s culinary excellence, a statement said.

This year, the festival will shine a spotlight on the city’s gastronomic ingenuity through a myriad of immersive experiences including Michelin-starred menus with celebrity chefs and sustainable dining. It will also recognise the contributions of chefs, culinary trailblazers, gourmet influencers, and tastemakers who consistently shape and enhance Dubai's culinary landscape.

Among the festival highlights are returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week – exclusive set menus at exceptional prices across more than 50 of the city’s top restaurants; the iconic 10 Dirham Dish – the chance to tuck into affordable fare from diverse venues across Dubai; and e& Beach Canteen – the city’s beloved family-friendly dining pop-up that showcases and celebrates new homegrown concepts.

Additionally, visitors can check out Foodie Experiences – a carefully curated collection of diverse culinary activations at different locations across the city only available during DFF. There is also the all-new Chefs' Menu – specially crafted dishes at a limited-time set price from some of the city’s top fine-dining restaurants, including the chance to meet and chat to the talented chefs.

