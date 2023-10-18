UAE - The highly anticipated Fast Food and Cafe Convention (FFCC), organised by Oddbox and co-hosted by Khaleej Times, is set to return to Dubai on November 22, 2023 for its third edition. This annual event has cemented itself as the premier platform for the QSR, fast casual, café and cloud kitchen segments, providing a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration and innovation.

Dubai, known for its vibrant food scene and as a global business hub, was the natural choice for hosting this prestigious event. With over 50 speakers and industry experts, 40+ exhibitors and 1000+ attendees expected to participate, the third FFCC 2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The convention will take place at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, offering the perfect setting for participants to showcase their latest products, services, and innovations. From national and international fast-food chains to independent cafes, to fast casual restaurants and cloud kitchens — this event will bring together a diverse range of industry players under one roof.

As part of the convention, attendees can look forward to a series of engaging seminars, panel discussions, and keynotes led by industry experts. These thought-provoking sessions will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector, helping businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

This year’s convention will focus on the evolving dynamics of the F&B industry, with a special emphasis on the role of technology and the growing demand for sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, participate in interactive sessions, and explore innovative solutions that are shaping the future of the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the third edition of the Fast Food and Cafe Convention in Dubai,” said Mini Jacob, Co-Founder, FFCC. “We have curated a programme that promises to inspire and empower participants. From emerging food concepts to cutting-edge technology, FFCC 2023 will provide a comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.”

Furthermore, the convention will host an exhibition featuring the newest products, equipment, and technologies driving the future of the fast food and cafe industry. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect with potential buyers, partners and investors, enabling them to expand their networks and explore new business opportunities.

The Fast Food and Cafe Convention is a premier event that brings together professionals from the QSR, fast casual, cafe, and cloud kitchen segments of the F&B industry. The convention provides a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration, with a focus on innovation, and sustainability in the industry.

The event will host some of the most sought-after speakers and industry experts like: Phil Broad, Sr. Vice President - F&B - Alghanim Industries; Tapan Vaidya – CEO - PJP Investments Group LLC; Hisham Al Gurg – CEO — Seed Group; Ketaki Shah, Head of Marketing - Citymax Hotels & Foodmark; Sherif El Sherif - Managing Director - Olayan Food Division; Mubarak Nabil Jaffar - Co-Founder & CEO - KLC virtual restaurants; George Kunnappally - Managing Director - Nando’s UAE; James Walker - Chief Executive Officer - Frisch’s Restaurants; Benjamin Calleja - Founder & CXO - Livit Design; Melhem Hamdan - Chief Executive Officer - Dunkin (UAE and Kuwait); Ankush Grover - Co-Founder - Rebel Foods; Altyn Nugmanova - Chief Sustainability Officer - Dodo Brands; Adel El-Masri - Chief Marcom Officer - The Cloud; Joe Frem - CEO & Co-Founder - Matbakhi; Lindgreen Borgmann - Chief Team Officer - Kcal Group - Andreas; and Ravi Chandran - Hospitality Expert.

And partners and exhibitors like: Restroworks, Talabat, Geidea, Al – Bayader, Urban Piper, Growdash, Watermelon, Adyen, Barakat, Supy, Revly, Foodics, Red Bull, IFFCO and many more.

Registration for FFCC 2023 is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early. To learn more about the event or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.fastfoodconvention.com/qsr-cafe-convention-me/

