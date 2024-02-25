The eighth edition of the Bahrain Food Festival has been extended due to its overwhelming popularity with locals, expats and tourists from neighbouring Gulf countries.

Thousands of people have flocked to the event staged by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) at Marassi Al Bahrain in Diyar Al Muharraq and many more are expected to visit before the new closing date of Tuesday.

“This decision comes in light of the significant interest in the festival,” said a BTEA spokesman. “The festival has witnessed a significant turnout of visitors from inside and outside the kingdom.

“It offers a diverse range of flavours and unique culinary experiences that exceed expectations. Additionally, it features distinctive entertainment activities, celebrations, children play areas, musical performances and much more.”

The event has already attracted many celebrity guests too, including international food blogging sensation Hubert Sepidnam, known as ‘Mr Taster’ among his 3.5 million followers on social media, who waxed eloquent about Bahrain’s warm hospitality and diverse gourmet offerings in an interview with the GDN’s sister publication, GulfWeekly.

“If there’s one dish I would replicate in my kitchen, it would have to be Bahraini kebabs,” added Mr Taster, one of the oldest food influencers on the Internet who has been attracting followers since 2005.

The authority has emphasised its commitment to enrich the festival with more entertainment activities, providing a unique experience for individuals and families featuring a variety of delicious cuisines, ranging from traditional local kitchens to exquisite international dishes.

The latest edition of the Bahrain Food Festival kicked off on February 8 with the participation of 120 restaurants and hospitality establishments.

The festival serves as a prominent tourist attraction that aligns with the strategic goals of Bahrain’s tourism sector for the years 2022-2026, BTEA added. These goals include highlighting the kingdom’s position as a global tourist hub, attracting more tourists and diversifying the tourism product.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).