1.Kebab Mania

If you’re a kebab fan, and can’t seem to get enough of them, then Jehangirs is the perfect spot for you with their latest Kebab Festival. The restaurant is known for their Indian and Mughlai cuisine, consisting of mouth-watering kebab dishes, succulent lamb skewers, and greener options for the vegetarians. The unlimited kebab plater is for only Dh65 per person, with a side of rice, dal makhni, breads and dessert. Pair your kebabs with their wide selection of drinks. The kebab festival is taking place from May 5, until June 20, from 12pm to 4pm. For more information, call 04 591 6167.

2.Laugh out loud

English comedian, actor, presenter, and singer Jason Manford, will be making his way to Abu Dhabi this month. The comic icon is no stranger to the UAE, and will be in the country on May 12, from 8:30 pm onwards at the Emirates Palace Hotel in the capital. Tickets start from Dh195. For more information, call 050 878 6728, or visit thelaughterfactory.com

3.Voices of passion

The Middle East’s well-known and long-running open mic, Rooftop Rhythms, has returned at The Marketplace at the NYUAD Arts Centre. The event will feature poets, artists, and musicians. With fresh content, original poetry, and breath-taking culturally diverse voices, be ready to be amazed as you witness the voices of the UAE. The event is taking place from October 28, 2022, until May 19, 2023. Timings are from 8pm, until 11.59pm.

4.Artistic archives

Travel across different cities and explore their history and architecture with the Sharjah Architecture Triennial. The exhibition titled ‘A Journey into Architecture Archives: Beirut, Cairo, Rabat’, is curated by architect George Arbid. The exhibition will highlight the contributions of these institutions in the Arab World, and the archives preserved by them. The exhibition will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Al Qasimiyah School in Sharjah.

