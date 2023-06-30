Car deliveries have always been a thing in the UAE. Whether it is honking outside a grocery store for a packet of chips or having a shawarma and karak chai delivered to you from the roadside cafeteria, UAE residents are used to things being delivered to their vehicles. But imagine having an entire dining experience inside your car.

What is so awesome about car dining, you ask? Well, for starters, the restaurant places a long table, complete with drink holders, that stretches from the driver’s seat window to the passenger seat window. It is just the perfect length to allow you to roll your windows up and enjoy all the yumminess in the comfort of your car’s AC. No balancing act with your hands and no messy drippings.

Does this sound like your kind of thing? Then here are four eateries where you can enjoy car dining in Dubai:

With branches in Al Barsha, Warqa and Mirdif, Tuk Tuk serves a variety of dishes including meshakeek and Emirati specials like regag and luqeimat. With its trademark bright blue light, the food truck can be spotted from miles away. The eatery also has seafood dishes like shrimp, octopus and squid boxes. However, the best seller at the restaurant is their plate of mixed flavoured mussels. If that wasn’t enough, waffles, pancakes, habba hamra and karak chai are also on the menu.

Located in Al Mizhar, this restaurant serves traditional Indian food including chaat, masala dosa and puri. However, the highlight at the restaurant is their uniquely named drinks. Christened after Indian actors, the juices are called Amitabh, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri. What is more, the restaurant has a chaat called Oman chips. With every dish on the menu under Dh15, it is a very economical dine out option.

If you are looking for a cosy and intimate celebration, then this is the place for you. Whether it is a birthday or graduation, FF3 café in Khawaneej organises car dine-in celebrations complete with cakes, décor, candles and balloons. You can also order your favourite coffee and drinks from this café. Nothing better for that special moment in your life.

Located in Al Warqaa, the food truck serves authentic Iranian food. From delicious Joojeh to Kubideh to Lari, there are several kebabs to choose from. The restaurant also serves authentic Persian rice and laban, all under the cost of Dh30. With great presentation and pocket-friendly prices, this restaurant is a great spot to check out.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).