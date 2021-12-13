Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have crossed 6,358,464 million visits in the period up to December 13, 2021, steered by world-class music, gripping sporting events, vibrant National Days, family-friendly entertainment and sustained demand for the Expo 2020 Festive Pass.

Alicia Keys saw crowds flocking to Al Wasl Plaza on December 10. With her new double album, 'Keys', coinciding with her performance at Expo 2020, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter chose the world’s biggest global platform as the location to unveil her highly-anticipated new release because: “It just felt so perfect to launch Keys in Dubai. Expo 2020 Dubai knows no borders; it is envisioning a future we all want to create.”

Fans around the world were able to hear her new music by logging on to view the concert at virtualexpodubai.com, helping the platform’s total number of visits to hit 30 million mark, up five million in the past week alone.

Manchester City footballer Pablo Zabaleta also paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, sharing his interest in coaching and love for the Middle East, while Indian singer Neha Kakkar regaled crowds at Jubilee Park on December 12.

After nine games at this year’s FIDE World Championship, Magnus Carlsen secured the one point he needed to cross the seven-point threshold to win against challenger Ian ‘Nepo’ Nepomniachtchi at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. Hot on his heels, Georgia’s grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili, the inspiration behind the popular Netflix series, 'The Queen’s Gambit', will partake in a panel discussion related to women’s empowerment challenges and achievements at the Dubai Exhibition Centre today (December 13), followed by a thrilling game between the grandmasters and Dubai Culture and Chess Club members at Al Wasl Plaza in a special choreographed show.

Upcoming events

Further upcoming attractions include ‘Brainiac Live,’ set to electrify Jubilee Park with a wild science show on December 15 – perfect for children and adults alike – while the Jubilee stage gets into full swing on December 16 with a diverse mix of exciting global musical talent; and Egyptian singer, rapper, actor, dancer and producer Mohammed Ramadan will perform a standalone concert on Jubilee Stage on December 18.

With Expo’s new Festive Pass unlocking unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just Dh95, on sale now until the end of December, visit numbers are expected to keep going up.