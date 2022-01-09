Legendary former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, now the Prime Minister of his country, won the International Sports Personality Award, while Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality, at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, in Dubai, on Sunday.

The 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award celebrated its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai – the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer, VP of Dubai Sports Council, gave away the awards in the various categories.

The charismatic Khan, who inspired the ‘cornered tigers’ to glory at the 1992 World Cup, was recognised for empowering the Pakistani society through sports.

He launched a path-breaking $639 million initiative two years ago for the welfare of the youth in Pakistan, which saw young men and women handed scholarships and skill-development opportunities, including scholarships in sports.

Khan also announced plans to build a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s over 4,000 Union and Village Councils, in June last year.