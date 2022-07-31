Muscat - The activities of the Summer Beach Festival, organised by Ibtikar for Exhibitions and Festivals in cooperation with the Muscat Municipality, kicked off yesterday on the beach of the Wilayat of Seeb from the 29 July to 25 August.

Ahmed bin Salem Al Alawi, CEO of Ibtikar for Exhibitions and Festivals, the festival supervisor, said: "The festival includes many activities, including shows of purebred Arabian horses to teach youngsters horse riding, shows of rare animals, competitions for water bikes, in addition to traditional folk games on the beach.

The festival also includes cultural and entertainment competitions, purposeful plays, musical pieces, motorcycle shows, and a corner for pioneers and female entrepreneurs to present popular Omani, Arab and foreign dishes, and many consumer products and foodstuffs.

The festival aims to promote and support young talents, create an environment for entertainment during the summer, and activate the tourism side of the state.

