Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani were recently unveiled as the new brand ambassadors for Tira Beauty's latest campaign. Earlier this month, the trio graced the campaign event and engaged in a conversation about reshaping beauty standards with the host, Arjun Kapoor.

“I would like to think our generation believes above appearance, beauty is all about self-expression and individuality. I think it is not about setting unrealistic standards anymore. It is about challenging and breaking them. I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers and depths. It is more than just what meets the eye," said Suhana.

On Thursday, Gauri Khan shared a video from the event on her X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing her affection for her daughter.

Netizens also took to social media to praise Suhana and appreciated her candid perspective. “Mmhmm… gets emotional listening to our little miss how graceful & well-spoken Masha Allah the depth of her words… she’s so pure! How Arjun said at the end ~ She sounds like someone’s daughter haan, power hai baaton mein (there's power in what she's saying) @iamsrk," commented a fan.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for her upcoming acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, releasing on Netflix. The movie will also feature Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, and Aditi Saigal in pivotal roles and is set to release on December 7.

