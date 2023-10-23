Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is called ‘King Khan’ for a reason. This was proved once again after SRK topped the 'Most Popular Male Star' list. He left behind Prabhas, Vijay, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to claim the spot.

The recently published list, by Ormax Media, encompasses ten esteemed male stars from the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh Khan secured the top position, with ‘Thalapathy' Vijay and Prabhas following closely in the second and third places, respectively. Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj, gained the fourth spot. Salman Khan stood in fifth position. Ajith Kumar, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Suriya, and Mahesh Babu are among the other notable stars on the list.

The year 2023 has undeniably been a significant one for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor made a roaring comeback with Pathaan. He then followed it up with Jawan. Both the films broke and rewrote box office records.

While Jawan surpassed a total collection of Rs1,100 crore at the global box office, Pathaan made waves with an impressive collection of over Rs1,050 crore worldwide. Not just that, Jawan also became the highest-grossing opener worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ormax Media also unveiled the 'Most Popular Female Star' list. Alia Bhatt claimed the top position, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone in second and third place, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan co-star Nayanthara is also part of the list.

Contrary to any expectations of a slowdown, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project. He is set to feature in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While there were earlier reports of a potential delay, it has now been confirmed that the film is scheduled for release on December 22 this year.

