The Miss Universe Bahrain organisation has revealed the seven finalists who will compete for the title of Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 at the official fan voting app — Choicely.

All seven finalist headshots were posted at https://mubahrain.choicely.com along with their profile. Fans from Bahrain, the Middle East and all over the world will now have the power to choose their favourite candidate to win the title this year.

Speaking about the partnership with Miss Universe Bahrain and Choicely, Josh Yugen, Miss Universe Bahrain National Director said: “I believe that freedom is both a beautiful opportunity and responsibility. And this partnership brought our competition to the next level. All fans and supporters of the finalists will have the total power to choose which finalist they think should win the title.”

Kaius Meskanen, Founder of Choicely, said: "We are proud to start the new partnership with Josh Yugen and the Miss Universe Bahrain team. Choicely provides apps and online voting services for leaders in media, sports & entertainment and is a perfect match with Miss Universe Bahrain. Together we can engage the wide fan base and give the fans a saying in the competition."

The voting, which began on July 5, will end on August 5.

