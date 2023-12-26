NEOM, the developer of a new futuristic destination in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled its immersive destination for art and entertainment, Utamo, cocooned in a mountain located along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline.

An innovative event space to host global artists, Utamo is the latest destination to be announced by the sustainable regional development evolving in northwest Saudi Arabia. It creates a unique backdrop for music events, exhibitions, and art activations that will transform traditional entertainment experiences.

Combining natural beauty and technology, the venue has been designed to be a place where art and architecture blend harmoniously, providing visitors with a truly unique experience, said NEOM in a statement.

Guests will arrive at Utamo via an extended pathway of a garden promenade, featuring more than 50 species of shrubs, herbs and flowers, before reaching the grand hall. The 64-m-high entrance, which pays homage to art and design, sets the scene for the awe-inspiring experiences awaiting guests inside, it added.

A theatre of the future where reality and the digital realm converge, Utamo will host events that redefine the benchmark of entertainment.

Its multipurpose performance space, VIP lounges, and signature restaurants will make it one of the world’s most exclusive event spaces, as it plays host to performances from the globe’s greatest artists.

The space will be carefully crafted to facilitate immersive artistic installations and performances. Advanced audio-visual systems will captivate guests with sensory experiences, enveloping them in audio-visual wonder as they become part of the performance itself.

Guided by NEOM’s unwavering commitment to conservation and its efforts to create spaces in nature that support sustainable development, cutting-edge techniques will be used in the design and construction of Utamo to ensure minimal intervention with the surrounding environment, said NEOM in a statement.

News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, and Siranna, NEOM’s latest sustainable tourism destinations, it added.

